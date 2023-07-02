METALLICA Launch Ultimate M72 Tour Kit - Download Edition Auction In Support Of Heavy Metal Truants And All Within My Hands Foundation

July 2, 2023, 19 minutes ago

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Download Festival and Heavy Metal Truants are teaming up to launch The Official Download 20 Auction, commemorating the festival’s 20th anniversary and giving back to communities in need.

Along with a number of awesome prizes donated by other artists, you can bid on the "Ultimate M72 Tour Kit - Download Edition". The winning bidder will take home one of everything – and we mean EVERYTHING – sold at our M72 merch stand at Download!

That’s not all, you’ll also get two rare Castle Donington drumheads played by Lars Ulrich and a limited edition Screaming Skateboard, all of which are autographed by the whole band!

Proceeds from this auction item will be split between the Heavy Metal Truants – raising money for vulnerable children all over the world – and our own All Within My Hands Foundation – supporting the creation of sustainable communities through access to workforce education, food, and other critical local services.

Auction ends Thursday, July 6 at 3:50 PM PT/23:50 BST."

Go to this location to place your bid.



