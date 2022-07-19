METALLICA - Learn To Play "Master Of Puppets" With Former GRIM REAPER Guitarist NICK BOWCOTT; Video

Leave it to one of the globe‘s biggest shows to reignite the flame for Metallica‘s classic juggernaut track, “Master of Puppets". In this lesson, Sweetwater‘s Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper) teaches the iconic opening riff as well as the down-picked mayhem that follows. Rock on, Eddie Munson!

Metallica’s 1986 thrash metal classic, "Master Of Puppets", recently entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever after gaining new life being featured Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. It also made its UK Top 40 debut in similar fashion.