METALLICA - Limited Colour Vinyl Reissues Now Available

Straight from the Sound Of Vinyl Classic Collection, Metallica's first five studio albums - Kill 'Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, ...And Justice For All, and Metallica - are now available on limited edition coloured vinyl with remastered audio.

Don't miss your chance to add these classic albums to your colour vinyl collection. Shop here.

Metallica are one of the acts scheduled for this upcoming weekend's Power Trip festival in Indio, California, and drummer Lars Urlich talked about the event in a new interview with Los Angels Times. An excerpt from the chat follows...

LA Times: Metallica has played many festivals over the years. What makes Power Trip special?

Lars Ulrich: I went to [Indio’s] Desert Trip in ‘16 with the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Neil Young and the rest of that incredible lineup. It was so cool, because it was different than other festivals. My wife and I have been going to Glastonbury [in England] every year. We’ve been to Coachella many times, and to Lollapalooza. But Desert Trip was just the headliners on one stage. It’s a great site, with a lot of music history. Subsequently, there was some chatter about doing a hard rock version; the offer finally came in six or nine months ago. As a fan of hard rock, I’m going to be there the whole weekend and see every band."

LA Times: Some of the bands on the bill started years before Metallica and provided you some inspiration. Is there anything you’re especially looking forward to?

Ulrich: "We love all five of the other bands. I saw AC/DC back in Copenhagen in 1977 for the first time; we did a whole tour with them in Europe in 1991. I fell in love with Guns N’ Roses five seconds after I heard 'Mr. Brownstone' for the first time before the [1987 debut] album came out. We played shows with Iron Maiden in the ’80s. We played shows with Judas Priest. We played shows with Tool all over the place. Obviously, AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest were huge influences. Those three bands are a significant part of the reason that we wanted to be in a band. So to get everybody together in the same space is a bit awe-inspiring."

Goldenvoice recently announced the schedule for Power Trip, the historic three-day event taking place October 6, 7 and 8 and bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking lineup to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

For more information about ticket types, packages and more, head here.