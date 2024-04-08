METALLICA - Limited Edition Dixxon x Metallica Ride The Lightning Flannels Available

Metallica introduce the Dixxon x Metallica Ride The Lightning Flannel with the following message:

"Celebrate 40 years of Ride The Lightning with our latest collaboration with Dixxon, the absolute best in flannel manufacturing.

"The flannel features hues of blues and purples mirroring the cover art, pearly purple snaps, and a special top snap showcasing the electric chair from the album cover. The sleeve buttons proudly display the album's name, while a Metallica-branded pocket tag and microfiber cloth complete the package.

"Available in Men's, Women's, and Youth sizes exclusively in The Metallica Store, the Probity Merch UK Store, and at Dixxon.com. Grab yours now - once they sell out, they’re gone for good."

Order via Metallica.com, Probity Merch, Dixxon.com.