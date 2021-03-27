METALLICA - Limited Edition Rock Iconz Collectible Statues Start Shipping On Monday; Pre-Order Still Available

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Metallica Monday is coming. Rock Iconz limited edition statues start shipping worldwide!

The KnuckleBonz warehouse will be working throughout the weekend setting up to ship out all the pre-orders for our Metallica Rock Iconz Statues for James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo. Orders are stacking up fast on this limited edition. Only 3,000 are being created for Metallica Superfans worldwide. No FOMO…

All Rock Iconz have particular challenges. The tatts for James Hetfield were a bugger on this Rock Iconz production. Check out the whole band here at the Metallica order pages."

Pre-order here.