METALLICA – Limited Edition Turntable Available For Preorder

For when you want to spin your vinyl records louder, faster, & heavier… the limited edition Metallica turntable from Pro-Ject Audio Systems is now available for preorder at Metallica.com and through Pro-Ject dealers for $1,599.00.

The high-end turntable features a custom plinth with a mirror-finished Ninja Star logo that gives the player its distinctive look. The S-shaped tonearm is fitted with a detachable SME headshell to allow quick cartridge changes. The tonearm bearing and base are machined entirely out of aluminum. Out of the box, the turntable comes pre-adjusted with Pro-Ject’s Pick it S2 C cartridge. Tracking force and anti-skating are both adjustable and make it a true audiophile investment.

On July 28th, Metallica headlined Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago, IL. Pro-shot video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"The Memory Remains"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Dirty Window"

"Sad But True"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Battery"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"