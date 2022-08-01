METALLICA – Limited Edition Turntable Available For Preorder
August 1, 2022, 55 minutes ago
For when you want to spin your vinyl records louder, faster, & heavier… the limited edition Metallica turntable from Pro-Ject Audio Systems is now available for preorder at Metallica.com and through Pro-Ject dealers for $1,599.00.
The high-end turntable features a custom plinth with a mirror-finished Ninja Star logo that gives the player its distinctive look. The S-shaped tonearm is fitted with a detachable SME headshell to allow quick cartridge changes. The tonearm bearing and base are machined entirely out of aluminum. Out of the box, the turntable comes pre-adjusted with Pro-Ject’s Pick it S2 C cartridge. Tracking force and anti-skating are both adjustable and make it a true audiophile investment.
On July 28th, Metallica headlined Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago, IL. Pro-shot video of the entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Whiplash"
"Creeping Death"
"Enter Sandman"
"The Memory Remains"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Dirty Window"
"Sad But True"
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Fade to Black"
"Seek & Destroy"
Encore:
"Battery"
"One"
"Master Of Puppets"