METALLICA - Limited Edition “Wherever I May Roam” T-Shirt Available This Month Only

"Our foundation, All Within My Hands, created this limited edition colorway of the awesome Rhys Cooper-designed “Wherever I May Roam” t-shirt, and it’s available for this month only," states an update from Metallica.

"Proceeds from the sale of this shirt will benefit skilled trade programs in Community Colleges through AWMH’s Metallica Scholars program. This shirt will be available this month only! If you like what you see, place your preorder anytime before May 31."

Order here.

Beyond the music, Metallica has long been known for recognizable, eye-catching t-shirts. With so many awesome designs out of circulation, the staff of The Met Store felt it was time to resurrect some of their favorites, including tour shirts, crew shirts, and alternate variations.

Memberships are available for purchase through May 31. Don't wait! Once the enrolment window closes, they will be unable to accept new memberships for this subscription year.

The subscription year will include four t-shirts featuring new sleeve tags and will come in exclusive packaging. You’ll have the option to receive your shirts quarterly (as they are released) or annually (all at once at the end of the subscription year).

Join the Metallica T-Shirt Club here.