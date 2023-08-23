METALLICA - M72 Pop-Up Shop For Los Angeles No Repeat Weekend Shows Opens This Thursday

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"The M72 Los Angeles Pop-Up Shop opens Thursday! Not only will you be able to shop the basic tour line, but also a range of pop-up exclusives, including 72 Seasons splatter vinyl, apparel, accessories, skate decks, YETI x Metallica drinkware, and more. Don't forget to pick up a Fan Card during your visit for a chance at a Snake Pit upgrade."

Metallica's M72 World Tour 2023-2024 will stop at SoFi Stadium on Friday, August 25 with special guests Pantera and Mammoth WVH, and Sunday, August 27 with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills. A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation.

Metallica have shared more live footage from their show at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on August 6. Video of the band performing "The Memory Remains" joins the previously posted "Too Far Gone?". Watch both videos below:

Metallica have released a new line of 72 Seasons merchandise. Shop the new collection at Metallica.com and/or Probity Merch.

The M72 tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

This is a two-night event. Get your tickets for both nights to enjoy the full experience.

(Photo by Tim Saccenti)