METALLICA - M72 World Tour Recordings From Chicago Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their August 9 & 11 concerts in Chicago, Illinois. Expected release date is October 4.

Says Metallica: "Enjoy both gigs from Chicago mixed by The Metallica Audio Team, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the CDs at Metallica.com."

Get the live CDs here, stream the shows here, download the shows here.

Metallica adds: "Relive a few moments from Soldier Field right along with the crowd, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to enjoy more videos from the road!"