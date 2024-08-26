METALLICA - M72 World Tour Recordings From Edmonton Available For Pre-Order; "Fight Fire With Fire" Official Live Video Posted

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their recent dates in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada).

Says Metallica: "Relive the August 23 & 25 concerts from Commonwealth Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle.

"Thanks again for two amazing shows in Edmonton. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order here.

Meanwhile, Metallica have shared the official live video below for "Fight Fire With Fire", filmed at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on August 11. Watch below:

Metallica's M72 World Tour lands in Seattle, WA on August 30 and September 1. Find the band's tour itinerary here.