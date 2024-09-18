METALLICA - M72 World Tour Recordings From Seattle Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their August 30 and September 1 concerts in Seattle, Washington. Expected availability is November 1.

Says Metallica: "From full concert audio and select live video clips to dozens of photos and both setlists, we’ve got everything you need to relive our stop in Seattle.

"Enjoy both gigs from Seattle mixed by The Metallica Audio Team, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the CDs at Metallica.com."

Get the live CDs here, stream the shows here, download the shows here.

Metallica adds: "Relive a few moments from Lumen Field right along with the crowd, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to enjoy more videos from the road!"

Check out dozens of photos from both Seattle performances, shot by Brett Murray and Jeff Yeager. Night 1, Night 2.

More from Metallica: "Our foundation, All Within My Hands, is continuing its commitment to giving back to communities that have long supported Metallica. A portion of ticket sales from our shows in Seattle was donated back to non-profits fulfilling vital needs. Local organizations Food Lifeline, Elizabeth Gregory Home, and Jubilee Women’s Center, along with Support+Feed - our US tour partner combating the climate crisis and fighting for food justice by working for a global shift to an equitable plant-based food system, received a combined $100,000."

Learn more here.