METALLICA - M72 World Tour Single-Day Tickets Available Starting Next Week
January 12, 2023, an hour ago
Metallica have checked in with the following update:
"As promised when we announced the 2-day ticket for the M72 Tour presented worldwide by Liquid Death and also by Blackened Whiskey in North America, we’re back with details about how to purchase single-day tickets!
2-day tickets for the weekend shows are still available, offering a completely unique experience: Two totally different setlists with two different bands opening the show each night. Now, single-day tickets will also be available, first to all Fan Club members starting Monday, January 16. Single-day tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 20, at 10 AM Local Time in Europe, the U.S., and Canada, and at 9 AM Local Time in Mexico City.
Most Enhanced Experiences will now exclusively be available as single-day packages as well, so this is your last chance to get 2-day Enhanced Experience packages! More details below."
Single-Day Tickets on sale Friday, January 20
Europe: 10 AM Local Time
U.S. & Canada: 10 AM Local Time
Mexico: 9 AM Local Time
Fan Club Presales Start Monday, January 16
Europe: 10 AM Local Time
North America: 9 AM Local Time
Citi Cardmember Presale (U.S. Only)
Monday at 2 PM Local Time
Tour dates and ticket links are available here.
Upcoming Metallica tour dates are listed below. M72 World Tour Enhanced Experience Package details via the following links:
Enhanced Experiences
I Disappear Tickets
Enhanced Experience FAQs
Tour dates are as follows:
April
27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
May
17 - Paris, France - Stade de France*
19 - Paris, France - Stade de France
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
28 - Hambur, Germany - Volksparkstadion
June
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium**
18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
6 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
13 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
20 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
3 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
5 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
12 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
May
24 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
June
7 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium
July
5 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
7 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
12 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
14 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
August
2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
4 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
11 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
16 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
18 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
23 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
25 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
September
1 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***
22 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***
29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris
** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City
(Photo - Tim Saccenti)