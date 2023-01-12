METALLICA - M72 World Tour Single-Day Tickets Available Starting Next Week

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"As promised when we announced the 2-day ticket for the M72 Tour presented worldwide by Liquid Death and also by Blackened Whiskey in North America, we’re back with details about how to purchase single-day tickets!

2-day tickets for the weekend shows are still available, offering a completely unique experience: Two totally different setlists with two different bands opening the show each night. Now, single-day tickets will also be available, first to all Fan Club members starting Monday, January 16. Single-day tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 20, at 10 AM Local Time in Europe, the U.S., and Canada, and at 9 AM Local Time in Mexico City.

Most Enhanced Experiences will now exclusively be available as single-day packages as well, so this is your last chance to get 2-day Enhanced Experience packages! More details below."

Single-Day Tickets on sale Friday, January 20

Europe: 10 AM Local Time

U.S. & Canada: 10 AM Local Time

Mexico: 9 AM Local Time

Fan Club Presales Start Monday, January 16

Europe: 10 AM Local Time

North America: 9 AM Local Time

Citi Cardmember Presale (U.S. Only)

Monday at 2 PM Local Time

Tour dates and ticket links are available here.

Upcoming Metallica tour dates are listed below. M72 World Tour Enhanced Experience Package details via the following links:

Enhanced Experiences

I Disappear Tickets

Enhanced Experience FAQs

Tour dates are as follows:

April

27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

May

17 - Paris, France - Stade de France*

19 - Paris, France - Stade de France

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

28 - Hambur, Germany - Volksparkstadion

June

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium**

18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

6 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

13 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

20 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

3 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

5 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

12 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

May

24 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

June

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium

July

5 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

7 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

12 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

14 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August

2 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

4 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

9 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

11 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

16 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

18 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

23 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

25 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

September

1 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***

22 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol***

29 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)