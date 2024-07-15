METALLICA - Madrid 2024 Black Box Lounge Walkthrough Video Posted

YouTube user The Squirrel has uploaded video footage shot at the official "Black Box" pre-show lounge at Metallica's concerts at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on Friday, July 12 and Sunday, July 14. Check it out below:

Metallica recently shared official performance footage from their show at at Hellfest in Clisson, France, on June 29. Watch the band perform "Creeping Death" and "For Whom The Bell Tolls" below:

Metallica announced weekend takeover events in the US and Canada with the following message: "The first two North American shows of M72 2024 are less than a month away, so we’re here to help you plan your summer weekends! That’s right, the M72 Weekend Takeovers are continuing, and they’re full of fun stuff for you to get up to on the day between shows for every No Repeat Weekend."

Details below...

Foxborough:

Pop-Up Shop | August 1 - August 4

246 Patriot Place | 10 AM - 7 PM

Metallica Film Fest | August 3

Somerville Theatre | 2 PM

Tickets On Sale Now

Bastardane & OTTTO | August 3

Brighton Music Hall | 7 PM

Tickets On Sale Now

Various Blackened Events | August 2 - August 4

Check the Tour Date Pages For Details

Chicago:

Pop-Up Shop | August 8 - August 11

114 S State Street | 10 AM - 7 PM

Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing | August 10

Paradiso at Athenaeum Center | Doors 12 PM, Show 1 PM

Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM CT

Bastardane & OTTTO | August 10

House of Blues | 6 PM

Tickets On Sale Now

Damaged Justice & Blackened with Raviv | August 10

Avondale Music Hall | Doors 6 PM, Show 7 PM

Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM CT

Metallica Film Fest | August 10

Music Box Theatre | 11 AM

Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM CT

Minneapolis:

Pop-Up Shop | August 15 - August 18

400 1st Ave N | 10 AM - 7 PM

Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing | August 17

Minneapolis Institute of Art, Pillsbury Auditorium | 2 PM

Tickets On Sale 7/10 at 1 PM CT

Bastardane & OTTTO | August 17

Varsity Theatre | 6 PM

Tickets On Sale Now

Bowling Party with the Metallica Crew & 93X | August 17

Memory Lanes | 3 PM

First Come, First Served

...And ONE For All | August 17

Memory Lanes | Doors 7:30 PM, Show 8 PM

Free Event

Metallica Film Fest | August 17

Riverview Theater | 11 AM

Tickets On Sale Now

Metallica Takeover with Live Nation | August 17

Smash Park | 6 PM

$5 Registration Fee

Edmonton:

Pop-Up Shop | August 22 - August 25

11714 - 82 Street | 10 AM - 7 PM

Bastardane & OTTTO | August 24

The Starlite Room | 7 PM

Tickets On Sale Now

Disposable Heroes | August 24

Midway Music Hall | Doors 7:30 PM, Show 8:30 PM

Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM MT

Metallica Film Fest | August 24

The Rec Room at South Edmonton Common | Doors 4, Show 4:30

Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM MT

Seattle:

Pop-Up Shop | August 29 - September 1

210 S Washington St | 10 AM - 7 PM

A Conversation with SQUINDO | August 31

Here-After | Doors 11 AM, Show 12 PM

Tickets On Sale Now

Bastardane & OTTTO | August 31

The Crocodile | 6 PM

Tickets On Sale Now

Blistered Earth & Disposable Zeros | August 31

The Neptune Theatre | 8 PM

Tickets On Sale Now

Metallica Film Fest | August 31

Siff Cinema Egyptian

Ticket Info Coming Soon