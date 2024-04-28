METALLICA Manager PETER MENSCH On Working With New Bands - "I Think I'm Going To Need At Least 10 Years Of Your Life, Maybe More..."

Peter Mensch, the co-founder of prestigious management firm Q Prime, recently spoke with Classic Rock, and during the conversation he offered his thoughts on the present day music industry. He has worked with Metallica since the mid-80s, and has also managed Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Def Leppard, Muse, AC/DC and more.

Mensch said some important conversations have to happen when he starts working with groups at the outset of a band's career:

"It’s why you have to sit there and talk to your bands when they show up when they're 21 or 22, going 'I think I'm going to need at least 10 years of your life, maybe more, maybe five albums if we get that far, if a record company will finance...' And that's the other problem; I don't know if any record labels are going to invest the kind of money it costs to make a rock band record and to tour them and stuff like that and then do it again and do it a third time. The answer is I don't say it's looking rosy up there in rock band land."

Metallica have issued the following update in regards to M72 Weekend takeover events in Munich, Germany:

"With only one month remaining until we’re in Europe for M72 2024, we’ve got some new Weekend Takeover details to add!

"Our latest additions are for our May 24-26 trip to Munich, where returning favorites include the Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing and the Metallica Film Fest. Tickets for both of these events go on sale on Friday, April 26, at 11 AM, CEST, with local pre-sales beginning Wednesday, April 24.

"Also on the schedule are MY’TALLICA: Tribute To Metallica (tickets on sale now), and a Metallica Weekend Bash, including parties, events, and volunteer opportunities, all organized by local fan club chapter in St. Germany.

"Stay tuned… details for M72 Weekend Takeover events in other cities are coming soon!"

