METALLICA - "Master Of Puppets" Gets Jazz Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

Metallica’s 1986 thrash metal classic “Master Of Puppets”, which entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever after gaining new life being featured Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has been given the jazz treatment by vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song, complete with blistering violin solo, below.

This video was done live, using one take.

Metallica recently released an official lyric video for the song, featuring animation by ILOVEDUST. Check it out below.