METALLICA - “Master Of Puppets” Hits UK's Official Singles Chart Almost 40 Years After Release

Metallica’s 1986 thrash metal classic “Master Of Puppets”, which entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever after gaining new life being featured Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has made its UK Top 40 debut in similar fashion.

As predicted earlier this week, the song landed at #22 on this week's Official Singles Chart in the UK, making it Metallica's first Top 40 UK entry in 14 years. The last time the band was in the charts was in 2008 with "The Day That Never Comes".

.@Metallica's Master of Puppets is a Top 40 hit nearly 40 years after its release 🙌 https://t.co/O3lumaCUUc — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 15, 2022

"Master Of Puppets" has earned has astounding 17.5 million streams since the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4 aired on July 1.

Metallica recently shared the TikTok video below, in which the band duet with Stranger Things character Eddie Munson on "Master Of Puppets", the song featured in the finale of Season 4 of the Netflix series. In the clip, the band perform the track as footage from Strangers Things plays beside them. “Eddie, this is for you!” they captioned the clip.



