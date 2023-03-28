METALLICA - "Messengers: The Guitars Of JAMES HETFIELD" Coffee Table Book Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have announced the October 17 release of the new coffee table book, Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield.

Description: James shares his personal collection of treasured guitars and reveals the story and significance of each within his life and career.

Accompanied by lush, museum-quality portraits by acclaimed photographer Scott Williamson, James’ collection is displayed and described over a stunning 400 pages.

This meticulously-crafted coffee table book is available in standard hardcover along with two numbered, limited edition releases: Signed Slipcase Edition and Deluxe Box Edition.

Pre-order here.