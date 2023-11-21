METALLICA - "Messengers: The Guitars Of JAMES HETFIELD" Coffee Table Book Out Now; Unboxing Video Streaming

Metallica frontman James Hetfield's new book Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield, hits bookstores today. Watch an unboxing video below.

In this gorgeous coffee table book, James shares his personal collection of treasured guitars and reveals the story and significance of each within his life and career. The guitars are displayed and described over a stunning 400 pages, accompanied by lush, museum-quality portraits by acclaimed photographer Scott Williamson.

The book is currently available in the Met Store in standard hardcover, and they've just received additional stock of the Signed Slipcase Edition and a very limited number of the Deluxe Box Edition. So, if you want one of the limited edition releases, get going now!

