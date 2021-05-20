METALLICA - #MetallicaMondays Returns For One-Night-Only

May 20, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal metallica

Metallica has announced the one-night-only return of #MetallicaMondays.

Says the band: "In honor of Month Of Giving, we are bringing Metallica Mondays back for a special, one-night-only event! Tune in Monday, May 24 to catch Metallica: Live In Lincoln, Nebraska - September 6, 2018, shot on the North American leg of the WorldWired Tour, including a very rare performance of 'The Unforgiven III'.

The show premieres next week on YouTube and Facebook at 5 PM, PDT / 8 PM, EDT. You can set a reminder now on our YouTube channel so you don’t forget and, while you’re there, you might as well subscribe too!

And just like all our #MetallicaMondays shows last year, this one will feature simultaneous fundraisers on both platforms for the All Within My Hands Month Of Giving benefitting Feeding America and Direct Relief.



