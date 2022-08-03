METALLICA Mix Engineer ANDREW SCHEPS Receives Honorary Doctorate From The University Of Huddersfield; Video Interview

Musician, mixer, and engineer, Dr Andrew Scheps, has been awarded an honorary doctorate from the University Of Huddersfield for services to international music engineering.

Scheps’ impressive body of work saw him work as a touring musician - alongside the likes of Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson - before discovering his true passion for work behind the scenes. To date, he has engineered or mixed for acts as varied as Metallica, Neil Diamond, Iggy Pop, U2, Green Day and Johnny Cash and has won Grammys for his work on albums by Adele, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Ziggy Marley.

Today Andrew Scheps is a member of the University’s Music and Audio Production (MAP) research group in the School of Computing and Engineering.

"At Huddersfield I love the combination of very in-depth study of parts of the process but always letting people get through a project and understanding every aspect of it. Students really have an idea of what expect when they come out of here. It’s a really great foundation." - Dr Andrew Scheps

Alongside the prestigious honourary doctorate, Scheps has been awarded the title of ‘Visiting Professor’ following nomination by Dr Mark Mynett after their work together on the ‘Heaviness in Metal Music Production’ (HiMMP) Research Project. The role is given to those with an academic or professional standing equivalent to that of a professor, and who collaborates with the University in a significant manner.

"The Music Technology and Production team are absolutely delighted to have the legendary Andrew Scheps as our Visiting Professor. Andrew’s Production and Mixing discography speaks for itself, and he will be a huge inspiration to our students, especially as they will benefit from his lectures." - Dr. Mark Mynett

The HiMMP Research Project is the world’s first academically funded research project into ‘perceptual heaviness’ in music, with the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council investing over £250,000 into the project. HiMMP seeks to define ‘heaviness’ in metal music with definitions from some of the genre’s leading producers.

The project will see these producers mix a multi-track representing different metal-music characteristics, with accompanying video interviews explaining the process. The first of these will be Dr. Andrew Scheps.

Scheps now resides in the UK, where he has been for seven years, following 25 years in Los Angeles. Watch an interview with Scheps below: