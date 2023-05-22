METALLICA Mode Launches On Spotify Game Stattogories

Calling all Metallica fans! Get ready to take your love for the legendary heavy metal band to a whole new level with the latest Metallica Spotify game mode on Stattogories. An exhilarating addition to this popular game that will put your Metallica knowledge to the ultimate test.

Following on from the success of the Metal game mode, this thrilling game centres solely on Metallica's iconic discography. The premise is the same… simply guess which song has had more plays on Spotify with aim of getting the most right in a row. Get ready to rock out and put your Metallica expertise to the ultimate test!

The game combines the addictive nature of trivia games with the excitement of music streaming. Players are presented with two Metallica songs and must determine which one has more plays on Spotify. The game features a wide range of Metallica's greatest hits, spanning their illustrious career, from albums such as “Enter Sandman” and “Master Of Puppets” to “Nothing Else Matters” and “One”.

Songs from their latest album 72 Seasons also feature in the game including “If Darkness Had A Son”, “Lux Æterna” and “Screaming Suicide”. The question for players is have these new songs accumulated as many plays on Spotify as the songs from some of their previous albums? That’s for you to decide.

Whether you are a die-hard Metallica fan, casual listener, or music enthusiasts alike. The game presents an excellent opportunity to put your Metallica knowledge to the test and discover lesser-known gems from the band's extensive repertoire. Whether you've been following Metallica for years or recently discovered their music, this Stattogories game offers an engaging and educational experience.

Gareth Evans, creator of Stattogories: “I wanted to create a game mode about Metallica to celebrate the most successful heavy metal band in the world and give their fans something to play during the Metallica M72 world tour. Metallica have an unparalleled legacy in the heavy metal genre, influencing countless bands and captivating generations of fans and for this reason I decided that they deserve their own game mode on Stattogories”.

“Creating this game mode allowed me to share my passion for Metallica and engage with fellow fans, while also providing an opportunity to celebrate the band's extensive discography and test our knowledge. Metallica's music has the ability to evoke emotions, inspire, and unite people, and through this game mode, I hope to celebrate their musical legacy and pay tribute to their iconic status in the realm of rock and metal.”

Test your knowlege and play here!