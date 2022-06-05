METALLICA - New Signature KIRK HAMMETT ESP-V To Be Released Next Year; Three Finishes Unveiled

Guitar World is reporting that ESP has confirmed that an LTD version of Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett’s ESP V – dubbed the LTD KH-V – is officially on the way.

The offset V will arrive in three finishes: Black Sparkle, Red Sparkle, and Metallic Gold, and it's reported to be based on three separate custom shop ESP Vs that Hammett had designed a few years ago. Taking cues from the guitarist's pre-existing ESP custom model, the LTD KH-V will sport a pair of EMG pickups, controlled via master tone and volume knobs.

The main difference spotted so far is that the new LTD version seems to feature a normal fretboard, while the ESP model comes with a partially scalloped fingerboard from the neck joint onwards.

The guitars are currently in production and they will be available sometime next year.

Photos by Michael Astley-Brown/Future