METALLICA - New "Superhero Poster" CLIFF BURTON Action Figure From Super7 Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"The latest addition to Super7’s Cliff Burton collection is the Cliff Burton Ultimates! Action Figure (Superhero Poster). As with the rest of the series, this action figure is a collaboration between the Burton Family and Super7, with proceeds benefiting the Cliff Burton Family Music Scholarship Fund.

Inspired by the fantasy 'Superhero Poster' art by Jvan Machado, this figure includes four interchangeable heads, nine interchangeable hands, a bass guitar with removable energy effect, a guitar strap, a lightning hammer, and two skull ring punch effects."

Pre-order now at super7.com. Pre-orders close on Sunday, March 10th, 2024 at 11:59 pm.

Estimated shipping is late August, 2024.

Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, who performed on the band's first three albums - Kill 'Em All ('83), Ride The Lightning ('84) and Master Of Puppets ('86) - was killed in a bus crash in Kronoberg County, a rural area (Ljungby Municipality) of southern Sweden, on September 27, 1986 while the band was touring for Master Of Puppets. He joined the band in December 1982.