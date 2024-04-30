METALLICA - New T-Shirt Club Subscription On Sale Now In The Met Store

Beyond the music, Metallica has long been known for recognizable, eye-catching t-shirts. With so many awesome designs out of circulation, the staff of The Met Store felt it was time to resurrect some of their favorites, including tour shirts, crew shirts, and alternate variations.

Memberships are available for purchase from April 29 - May 31. Don't wait! Once the enrolment window closes, they will be unable to accept new memberships for this subscription year.

The subscription year will include four t-shirts featuring new sleeve tags and will come in exclusive packaging. You’ll have the option to receive your shirts quarterly (as they are released) or annually (all at once at the end of the subscription year).

Join the Metallica T-Shirt Club here.

Metallica recently issued the following update in regards to M72 Weekend takeover events in Munich, Germany:

"With only one month remaining until we’re in Europe for M72 2024, we’ve got some new Weekend Takeover details to add!

"Our latest additions are for our May 24-26 trip to Munich, where returning favorites include the Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing and the Metallica Film Fest. Tickets for both of these events go on sale on Friday, April 26, at 11 AM, CEST, with local pre-sales beginning Wednesday, April 24.

"Also on the schedule are MY’TALLICA: Tribute To Metallica (tickets on sale now), and a Metallica Weekend Bash, including parties, events, and volunteer opportunities, all organized by local fan club chapter in St. Germany.

"Stay tuned… details for M72 Weekend Takeover events in other cities are coming soon!"

Further details via the following links:

- Munich Takeover Details



- Book Signingi & Film Fest tickets



- MY'TALLICA Tickets



- Metallica Weekend Bash Info