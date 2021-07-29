METALLICA - New Version Of "Nothing Else Matters" Featured Twice In Disney's Jungle Cruise, Out Tomorrow

A new version of Metallica classic, "Nothing Else Matters", is featured twice in Disney's new movie, Jungle Cruise, out Friday.

Says Metallica: "Should you head out to the theater or fire up Disney+ Premier Access at home this Friday, you might recognize a certain song that appears twice in the movie Jungle Cruise – a never-heard-before, totally new and different version of 'Nothing Else Matters'! It was an honor to work with renowned, legendary composter James Newton Howard as we reimagined the song by performing his arrangement and creating a rendition we like to think is fit for an excursion through the Amazon.

"The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt who take the fan favorite ride and transform it to a theatrical adventure. Not only are we big fans of Disney, but we couldn't pass up the opportunity to work with Howard, an eight-time Oscar nominee who has been recognized for films such as The Fugitive, Michael Clayton, and The Village.

"Our collaboration with Howard will be featured on the film's soundtrack, available to stream or download on your favorite music platforms tomorrow."

Jungle Cruise hits theaters and Disney+ Premier Access this Friday, July 30.

