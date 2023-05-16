METALLICA - Official Live Recordings Of M72 World Tour 2023 Amsterdam Shows Available

Metallica kicked off their M72 World Tour 2023-2024 with two spectacular performances at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands with support from Architects & Mammoth WVH on Night 1 and Floor Jansen & Ice Nine Kills on Night 2.

The career-spanning sets performed in a bold new in-the-round stage design featured the live debut of “If Darkness Had A Son” and “You Must Burn!” along with songs off their newest album 72 Seasons including “Screaming Suicide”, “Sleepwalk My Life Away” and the title track “72 Seasons”. In total, the band performed 32 different songs taken from 11 albums.

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"As we prepare to roll into Paris for the second No Repeat Weekend of the M72 World Tour, we want to invite you to relive our stop in Amsterdam. Whether you want to listen to the gigs in their entirety, watch a few select live clips, or check out dozens of photos, we’ve got it all for you.

The Team at Factory Six has put the finishing touches on the mixes of the first two official live recordings of the M72 World Tour. You can stream both live shows through Nugs.net, download the concerts at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the gigs on CD at Metallica.com."

Setlist:

"Orion"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Holier Than Thou"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Aeterna"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Fade To Black"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Battery"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"

Setlist:

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"Creeping Death"

"Leper Messiah"

"Until It Sleeps"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!" (live debut)

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

A gallery, featuring photos from both nights by legendary lensman Ross Halfin, can be found here.

Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour sees the band in a complete 360 performance playing two nights in every city it visits - with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. Up next, Metallica’s M72 World Tour will be making its way to Paris, Hamburg, and Gothenburg before proceeding to North America.

Metallica's complete 2023 / 2024 tour schedule can be found here.

(Photo - Ross Halfin)