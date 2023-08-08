METALLICA - Official Recording Of First M72 No Repeat Weekend Show In East Rutherford, NJ Now Available For Pre-Order
August 8, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Metallica made the first of two appearances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 4th. A complete audio recording of the show is now available for pre-order here. The CD is expected to ship on October 20th, 2023.
You can purchase digital download formats of this show at LiveMetallica.com once they become available.
Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below, as well as a clip of "Shadows Follow" being performed live for the first time.
The setlist was as follows:
"Creeping Death"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Holier Than Thou"
"King Nothing"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"Fade to Black"
"Shadows Follow" (live debut)
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Battery"
"Fuel"
"Seek and Destroy"
"Master of Puppets"