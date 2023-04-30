METALLICA Perform 72 Seasons Tracks For The First Time At Second M72 World Tour Amsterdam Show; Setlist And Fan-Filmed Video Available

Metallica played the second of two shows of their M72 World Tour at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 29th. The "no repeat" setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Call of Ktulu"

"Creeping Death"

"Leper Messiah"

"Until It Sleeps" (first performance since November 3, 2008)

"72 Seasons" (first time in front of a live audience)

"If Darkness Had A Son" (first full live performance)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!" (live debut)

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

Metallica's complete 2023 / 2024 tour schedule can be found here.