METALLICA Perform "Bleeding Me" At Denmark's Copenhell Festival; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Metallica played Copenhagen, Denmark's Copenhell on June 15. The band have shared professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "Bleeding Me", which can be viewed below.

Metallica's setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Trapped Under Ice"

"Bleeding Me"

"Sad But True"

"Dirty Window"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fade To Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Damage, Inc."

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

Metallica performs next on July 28 at Lollapalooza @ Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.