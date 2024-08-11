METALLICA Perform "Fuel" In Foxborough, MA; Official Live 360° Camera Video Streaming
August 11, 2024, an hour ago
On Friday, August 2nd, Metallica headlined Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The band has shared pro-shot 360° camera video of "Fuel" from the show. Check it out below.
Setlist:
"Creeping Death"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Leper Messiah"
"King Nothing"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"The Day That Never Comes"
"Shadows Follow"
"Orion"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad But True"
"Hardwired"
"Fuel"
"Seek & Destroy"
"Master of Puppets"
"Harvester Of Sorrow":
"Hardwired"
To view remaining dates on Metallica's 2024 tour schedule, visit this location.