METALLICA Perform “Leper Messiah” At Castle Donington, Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica has uploaded pro-shot footage of their performance of the Master Of Puppets classic “Leper Messiah” at Castle Donington, England from June 8. Get the full audio recording of the show here.

Metallica will release The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) on Wednesday, June 14. The four-track release is available exclusively on Amazon Music. In addition, the band will launch live videos of all four songs, exclusively on Amazon.

The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) ​​tracklisting:

"Master Of Puppets"

"Lux Æterna"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Nothing Else Matters"

