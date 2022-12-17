METALLICA Perform "Lux Æterna" Live For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On December 16th, Metallica celebrated the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The evening featured a performance from Greta Van Fleet and appearances from a number of honorees and special guests before Metallica finally took the stage to close out the evening.

Duruing their set, Metallica performed theirnew single, "Lux Æterna", for the first time. Fan-filmed video is available below. Watch for more video from the show over the next 24 hours.

The setlist was as follows:

Acoustic:

"Blackened"

"The Unforgiven"

"Borderline" (Thin Lizzy)

"It's Killing Me" (UFO)

"Whiskey in the Jar"

Electric:

"The Call of Ktulu"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"All Within My Hands" (with Avi Vinocur)

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"Lux Æterna"

"Nothing Else Matters" (with St. Vincent)

"Seek & Destroy"

"The Unforgiven III"

Metallica also raised funds and awareness for the Foundation’s efforts supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.