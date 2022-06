Metallica have released more footage from their performance at Pinkpop 2022 in Landgraaf, Netherlands on June 17. Professionally-filmed video for "Metal Militia" joins the previously posted "Harvester Of Sorrow", below:

Metallica performs next on Friday, July 1, at Rock Werchter at Festivalpark in Werchter, Belgium. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.