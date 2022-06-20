METALLICA Perform "Metal Militia" Live For The First Time Since 2016 (Video)

Performing a headline show at the Netherlands' Pinkpop Festival 2022 on June 17th, Metallica kicked off their encore with "Metal Militia", which they haven't performed live since December 2016. Fan filmed video of the perfomance as well as pro-shot video of Metallica's entire set is available below.

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Trapped Under Ice"

"Bleeding Me"

"Sad but True"

"Dirty Window"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Metal Militia" (first time since December 15, 2016)

"One"

"Master of Puppets"