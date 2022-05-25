METALLICA Perform National Anthem, Throw Out First Pitch At Eighth Annual San Francisco Giants "Metallica Night"; Video, Photos

Metallica Night with the San Francisco Giants returned last night (May 24) at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

A message from Metallica states: "Metallica Night festivities kicked off strong with a pre-game VIP event featuring @blackenedamericanwhiskey's Master Distiller Rob Dietrich and artist @andrewcremeansart. Then we took the field where James threw out the first pitch, Lars announced the lineup, Robert exchanged the lineup card and announced "PLAY BALL," and of course, James and Kirk played their signature take on the National Anthem. Find out how you can support our @allwithinmyhandsfoundation and enter to win the @espguitars guitars played tonight at the #linkinbio."

Check out video and photos below.