METALLICA Perform "No Leaf Clover" In Gothenburg; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica have shared more video footage from their June 18 concert at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. "No Leaf Clover" joins the previously posted "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)". Watch both clips below:

Metallica have announced the M72 Weekend Takeover of North America. Each Saturday, between the two “No Repeat” shows, there will be live music, film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back, and much more.

Tickets for most live shows and film fests go on sale this Friday, June 30, at 10 AM, local time, with pre-sales for Fifth Members starting today, June 27, at 10 AM, local time.

Says Metallica: "We’re just a little over a month away from the North American kick-off of the M72 tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, August 4! And you know that when we town for more than a day, we’ve gotta make a weekend out of it, so we’ve got details for you on many of the takeover activities as the tour travels across the country this summer and fall.

On each Saturday between the two “No Repeat” weekend shows, there will be film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back, and so much more. And let’s not forget live music! The lineup making its way through North America with us includes some familiar faces: OTTTO and Bastardane, along with tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman. Plus, a few more acts will join the fun in individual cities.

Check for your city below to see what’s happening and where… ticket links included. If you don’t see the event you’re looking for, keep checking back and watch our socials, as we’ll be adding to this list as the summer goes on. See you out there!"

Get pre-sale info here.

Schedule:

New Jersey & New York:

Friday, August 4

Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium

Saturday, August 5

Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre

Ottto & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza

Sunday, August 6

Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium

Montreal:

Friday, August 11

Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique

Saturday, August 12

Ottto & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre

Sunday, August 13

Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique

Dallas/Arlington:

Friday, August 18

Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium

Saturday, August 19

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom

Ottto & Bastardane @ Three Links

Sunday, August 20

Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium

Los Angeles:

Friday, August 25

Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 26

Ottto & Bastardane @ Viper Room

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go

Sunday, August 27

Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium

Phoenix/Glendale:

Friday, September 1

Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, September 2

Ottto & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren

Sunday, September 3

Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium

St. Louis:

Friday, November 3

Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center

Saturday, November 4

Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe

Ottto & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village

Sunday, November 5

Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center

Detroit:

Friday, November 10

Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field

Saturday, November 11

Ottto & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall

Sunday, November 12

Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field

A recent message from Metallica: "Catch the M72 World Tour live from Arlington, TX, no matter where you are in the world! And don’t forget to grab your souvenir t-shirt. We’re commemorating this live-in-cinema event with a brand-new, kick-ass design by artist Andrew Cremeans."

Pre-order the T-shirt here.

Tickets are on sale now for Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event at metallica.film.

Presented in cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, this unprecedented global theatrical event brings Metallica’s M72 World Tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, to the big screen live in cinemas in the US, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 PM, EDT / 6:15 PM, PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9 PM, EDT / 6 PM, PDT.

Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film. View the event trailer below.

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group’s 40+ year career, ranging from 1983’s debut Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s new release 72 Seasons. You won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

This is a two-night event. Get your tickets for both nights to enjoy the full experience.