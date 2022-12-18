METALLICA Perform THIN LIZZY's "Borderline" And "Whiskey In The Jar" Acoustic At Helping Hands Concert; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On December 16th, Metallica celebrated the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The evening featured a performance from Greta Van Fleet and appearances from a number of honorees and special guests before Metallica finally took the stage to close out the evening.

Metallica kicked off the show with a short acoustic set before kicking things into high gear. Check out fan-filmed video of the band performing Thin Lizzy#s "Borderline" and "Whiskey In The Jar"

Acoustic:

"Blackened"

"The Unforgiven"

"Borderline" (Thin Lizzy)

"It's Killing Me" (UFO)

"Whiskey In The Jar"

Metallica performed their new single, "Lux Æterna", for the first time. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Electric:

"The Call of Ktulu"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"All Within My Hands" (with Avi Vinocur)

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"Lux Æterna"

"Nothing Else Matters" (with St. Vincent)

"Seek & Destroy"

"The Unforgiven III"