METALLICA Perform THIN LIZZY's "Borderline" And "Whiskey In The Jar" Acoustic At Helping Hands Concert; Fan-Filmed Video Available
December 18, 2022, 4 hours ago
On December 16th, Metallica celebrated the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The evening featured a performance from Greta Van Fleet and appearances from a number of honorees and special guests before Metallica finally took the stage to close out the evening.
Metallica kicked off the show with a short acoustic set before kicking things into high gear. Check out fan-filmed video of the band performing Thin Lizzy#s "Borderline" and "Whiskey In The Jar"
Acoustic:
"Blackened"
"The Unforgiven"
"Borderline" (Thin Lizzy)
"It's Killing Me" (UFO)
"Whiskey In The Jar"
Metallica performed their new single, "Lux Æterna", for the first time. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Electric:
"The Call of Ktulu"
"Harvester of Sorrow"
"Holier Than Thou"
"All Within My Hands" (with Avi Vinocur)
"Creeping Death"
"Enter Sandman"
"Lux Æterna"
"Nothing Else Matters" (with St. Vincent)
"Seek & Destroy"
"The Unforgiven III"