METALLICA Perform "Wherever I May Roam" At Download Germany 2022; Pro-Shot Video Posted
July 9, 2022, 25 minutes ago
Metallica played Download Germany in Hockenheim, Germany on June 24. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Wherever I May Roam" during their set can be viewed below, along with previously released footage of "Creeping Death" from the same show.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Whiplash"
"Creeping Death"
"Enter Sandman"
"Cyanide"
"Trapped Under Ice"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad but True"
"Dirty Window"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Fade to Black"
"Seek & Destroy"
Encore:
"Damage, Inc."
"One"
"Master of Puppets"
Find the band's complete live itinerary here.