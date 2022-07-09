METALLICA Perform "Wherever I May Roam" At Download Germany 2022; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Metallica played Download Germany in Hockenheim, Germany on June 24. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Wherever I May Roam" during their set can be viewed below, along with previously released footage of "Creeping Death" from the same show.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"Cyanide"

"Trapped Under Ice"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad but True"

"Dirty Window"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Damage, Inc."

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.