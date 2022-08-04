METALLICA Performs "Battery" At Lollapalooza 2022; Pro-Shot Video Posted

On July 28, Metallica headlined Lollapalooza 2022 at Grant Park in Chicago, IL. The band have released professionally-filmed video for their performance of "Battery":

Watch "The Memory Remains" from the same show:

Metallica perform next on August 11 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

Official Stranger Things x Metallica merchandise is now available in The Metallica Store, at Netflix.shop, and in the Probity Merch UK Shop.

Says Metallica: "We’re having the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club so we’re scouting out “lost sheep” and outsiders to join. Do you think you have what it takes? Then suit up!"