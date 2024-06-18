METALLICA Performs "Enter Sandman" In Vienna, Austria; Official Live Video Posted

Metallica have released the new video below, featuring their performance of "Enter Sandman", filmed at Racino Ebreichsdorf in Vienna, Austria, on June 1.

"Relive the June 14 & 16 concerts from Parken Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD," begins a recent update from Metallica. "Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle. Thanks again for two amazing shows in Copenhagen. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order links are below.

Night 1 - June 14, 2024

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Hit The Lights"

"Leper Messiah"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"Blackened"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"

Night 2 - June 16, 2024

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Inamorata"

"Battery"

"Moth Into Flame"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

Night 1 / Night 2 Bundle