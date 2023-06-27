METALLICA Performs "Fuel" In Gothenburg; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Metallica have shared more video footage from their June 16 show at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. "Fuel" joins the previously posted performance of "The Day That Never Comes". Watch both videos below:

Metallica have announced the M72 Weekend Takeover of North America. Each Saturday, between the two “No Repeat” shows, there will be live music, film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back, and much more.

Tickets for most live shows and film fests go on sale this Friday, June 30, at 10 AM, local time, with pre-sales for Fifth Members starting today, June 27, at 10 AM, local time.

Says Metallica: "We’re just a little over a month away from the North American kick-off of the M72 tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, August 4! And you know that when we town for more than a day, we’ve gotta make a weekend out of it, so we’ve got details for you on many of the takeover activities as the tour travels across the country this summer and fall.

On each Saturday between the two “No Repeat” weekend shows, there will be film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back, and so much more. And let’s not forget live music! The lineup making its way through North America with us includes some familiar faces: OTTTO and Bastardane, along with tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman. Plus, a few more acts will join the fun in individual cities.

Check for your city below to see what’s happening and where… ticket links included. If you don’t see the event you’re looking for, keep checking back and watch our socials, as we’ll be adding to this list as the summer goes on. See you out there!"

Get pre-sale info here.

Schedule:

New Jersey & New York:

Friday, August 4

Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium

Saturday, August 5

Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre

Ottto & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza

Sunday, August 6

Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium

Montreal:

Friday, August 11

Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique

Saturday, August 12

Ottto & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre

Sunday, August 13

Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique

Dallas/Arlington:

Friday, August 18

Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium

Saturday, August 19

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom

Ottto & Bastardane @ Three Links

Sunday, August 20

Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium

Los Angeles:

Friday, August 25

Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 26

Ottto & Bastardane @ Viper Room

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go

Sunday, August 27

Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium

Phoenix/Glendale:

Friday, September 1

Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, September 2

Ottto & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren

Sunday, September 3

Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium

St. Louis:

Friday, November 3

Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center

Saturday, November 4

Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe

Ottto & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village

Sunday, November 5

Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center

Detroit:

Friday, November 10

Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field

Saturday, November 11

Ottto & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall

Sunday, November 12

Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field