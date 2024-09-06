METALLICA Performs "If Darkness Had A Son" In Edmonton; Official Live Video Released

Metallica have released more official live footage from their August 23 show at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada). "If Darkness Had A Son" joins the previously posted "Through The Never". Watch both videos below:

Metallica recently launched the pre-order for the recordings from their dates in Edmonton.

Says Metallica: "Relive the August 23 & 25 concerts from Commonwealth Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle. Thanks again for two amazing shows in Edmonton. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order here. Expected availability is October 25th.

Metallica's next show is September 20 in Mexico City, Mexico. Their complete tour itinerary can be found at this location.