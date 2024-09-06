METALLICA Performs "If Darkness Had A Son" In Edmonton; Official Live Video Released
September 6, 2024, 36 minutes ago
Metallica have released more official live footage from their August 23 show at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada). "If Darkness Had A Son" joins the previously posted "Through The Never". Watch both videos below:
Metallica recently launched the pre-order for the recordings from their dates in Edmonton.
Says Metallica: "Relive the August 23 & 25 concerts from Commonwealth Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle. Thanks again for two amazing shows in Edmonton. We hope to see you all again soon!"
Pre-order here. Expected availability is October 25th.
Metallica's next show is September 20 in Mexico City, Mexico. Their complete tour itinerary can be found at this location.