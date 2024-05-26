METALLICA Performs "Inamorata", Their Longest Song Yet, Live For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video

Earlier tonight, Sunday, May 26th, Metallica performed the second show of their No Repeat Weekend as part of the M72 World Tour at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.

At the second Munich concert, Metallica played three songs from their latest album, 72 Seasons, which was released in April 2023: "72 Seasons", "If Darkness Had A Son", and "Inamorata" - which had never been done live before. Fan-filmed video of this debut can be enjoyed below.

"Inamorata", which is the final track on the 72 Seasons album, is the longest Metallica song yet, with a running time of 11 minutes and 10 seconds.

The complete setlist featured the following 16 songs:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Hit The Lights"

"Ride The Lightning"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Inamorata" - Live Debut

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Breadfan" (Budgie cover)

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

Metallica's next show is May 29th in Milan, Italy. Their complete tour schedule is available at this location.