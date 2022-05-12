METALLICA Performs "No Remorse" In Porto Alegre, Brazil; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica have released more footage from their concert in Porto Alegre, Brazil on May 5. Watch the band perform "No Remorse" below. The previously posted video for "Blackened" is also available.

Ernie Ball has released the official film supporting their latest artist signature string collaboration with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield of Metallica (see below). Papa Het’s Hardwired Master Core Signature Strings are available here.

Co-developed with Hetfield over the past decade, Papa Het’s new Hardwired Master Core set consists of James’ unique never before offered 11-50 gauge combination, ideal for his aggressive style and technique. These limited edition signature sets are housed in a compact tin box with custom artwork designed by James.

Product features:

- Never before offered gauge combo (11, 14, 18p, 28, 38, 50)

- “Master Core” heavier core to wrap ratio

- Wound strings wrapped with Paradigm plasma-enhanced nickel-plated steel around ultra-high-strength tin-plated steel hex core

- Paradigm ultra-high-strength tin-plated steel plain strings

- Thicker sound

- Added pitch stability