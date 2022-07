Metallica have released more video footage from their show at Hellfest 2022 in Clisson, France on June 26. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "One during their set can be viewed below.

Watch Metallica perform "No Leaf Clover" at the same show:

Metallica performs next on July 28 at Lollapalooza @ Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.