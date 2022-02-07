METALLICA Performs "The End Of The Line" Live In San Francisco; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Metallica has released the video below, featuring a performance of the Death Magnetic album track, "The End Of The Line", filmed at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on December 19, 2021.

Metallica previously released the footage below, featuring performances of the Load and Reload album tracks, "King Nothing" and "Fixer", filmed at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on December 17, 2021.

Metallica are asking for help from their fans. The band recently issued the following message:

"We’re working our way through the catalog to bring you the comprehensive Deluxe Box Sets we’ve come to love. And now it’s time to get started on Load and ReLoad!

"As you may remember, we asked you for help in putting together the first five box sets and, to make sure there’s a fan footprint on all of these releases, we’ll be doing that again!

"We’re looking for anything and everything you might have from August 1995 through September 1998: live photos (taken by you!) or snaps from a meet & greet, flyers, ticket stubs, backstage passes, and whatever other mementos you may have from that time.

"Make your mark on these albums by emailing us at submissions@metclub.com to share your story and receive more info about submitting these little pieces of history. Nothing is too small or trivial; share your archives with your fellow fans and have some fun walking down memory lane with us!"