METALLICA Performs UFO's "It's Killing Me" At Helping Hands 2022 Concert; Pro-Shot Video

On December 16, Metallica celebrated the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The band have released professionally-film footage for their performance of UFO's "It's Killing Me". Watch below:

Watch Metallica perform Thin Lizzy's "Borderline" at the same show:

During their set, Metallica also performed their new single "Lux Æterna" for the first time. Check it out below:

Helping Hands 2022 is streaming in its entirety on demand on Paramount+ worldwide.

Metallica will release their new album, 72 Seasons, on April 14. The album includes12 tracks totalling over 77 minutes.

Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, 72 Seasons is available for pre-order now on CD, 2LP 140g black vinyl, two different colored vinyl variations, and digitally in the Met Store.

Pre-order the new album here.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Lux Æterna" lyric video:

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)