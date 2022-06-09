METALLICA Performs "Whiplash" At Boston Calling 2022 (Pro-Shot Video); Français Pour une Nuit Now Streaming In The Coda Collection

Professionally-filmed footage of Metallica's performance of "Whiplash", from Boston Calling 2022 in Boston, MA on May 29, can be viewed below:

In other news, Metallica have issued the following update: "Playing the Arena of Nîmes in 2009 was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. One that we knew had to be captured on film as Français Pour une Nuit (“French for One Night” in English). We hired an all-French crew to film and produce the entire package and originally released it only in France. You can stream it now, exclusively on The Coda Collection through their Amazon Prime channel.

"ICYMI, 40 Years of Metallica - both nights live from Chase Center in San Francisco - along with Cunning Stunts, Orgullo, Pasión y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México, A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica: Parts 1 & 2, and Quebec Magnetic are also streaming now on The Coda Collection."

Watch here.