METALLICA Performs "Whiplash" At Lisbon's NOS Alive! 2022; Pro-Shot Video Released

Metallica played Lisbon, Portugal's NOS Alive! 2022 on July 8. The band have shared professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "Whiplash", which can be viewed below:

Watch "Fade To Black" from the same show:

Metallica have made following announcement: "Coming up from the depths of his fiery home, the classic monster that adorns the cover of the old-school 'Jump In The Fire' single will be arriving in the Met Store at Metallica.com and the Probity Merch UK Shop as a limited edition resin statue on Monday, July 25 at 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST.

Limited to 750 pieces worldwide, this handmade and hand-finished resin statue is nearly 7” tall and was created by 4.Fans.Figurines. In addition to the incredibly detailed recreation of the 'Jump In The Fire' monster, you will also receive some custom guitar picks.

On Monday, July 25, bring him home to where he belongs! Only available at Metallica.com and the Probity Merch UK Shop!"