METALLICA Performs "Whiskey In The Jar" At Castle Donington, England; Official Live Video Streaming

Metallica have released more video footage from their concert at Download Festival at Donington Park in Castle Donington, England, on June 8. "Whiskey In The Jar" joins the previously posted "Harvester Of Sorrow". Watch both clips below:

Last week, Metallica released a video for "If Darkness Had A Son", featured on The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) out today. Watch the clip below.

The four-track release is available exclusively on Amazon Music.

The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) ​​tracklisting:

"Master Of Puppets"

"Lux Æterna"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Nothing Else Matters"